Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday launched a defense of how tech companies promote and regulate free speech, arguing that Facebook and its peers have enabled a “fifth estate” of digital speech in society alongside the traditional news media.
Zuckerberg, in a speech at Georgetown University, echoed language from the 18th Century, when people first began referring to journalists in the press as a “fourth estate” co-existing with three existing tiers in the British Parliament.
"People having the power to express themselves at scale is a new kind of force in the world," Zuckerberg said in the speech, which was broadcast online. "It is a fifth estate alongside the other power structures in our society."
“People no longer have to rely on traditional gatekeepers in politics or media to make their voices heard, and that has important consequences," he said.
The speech in the nation’s capital was Zuckerberg’s most visible move yet to counter growing pressure from Democratic presidential candidates, Republican lawmakers and other critics for Facebook and tech companies broadly to change how they regulate speech on their platforms.
Zuckerberg’s views on free expression have wide-ranging effects because, as Facebook’s controlling shareholder and chief executive, he has final say in all of the company’s policies and products, which billions of people worldwide use monthly.
He has frequently rewritten Facebook’s speech rulebook depending on changing circumstances. Recently, the company eliminated a rule that for years had banned advertisements with “false or misleading content,” and ahead of the 2020 presidential election, it has said it will not attempt to fact-check the ads of political candidates.
Zuckerberg defended those decisions on Thursday.
“We think people should be able to see for themselves what politicians are saying,” he said. “I don’t think it’s right for a private company to censor politicians or the news in a democracy.”
He said he has considered banning political ads on Facebook, as some have proposed, but he couldn’t figure out where to draw the line and decided doing so would favor incumbents and whomever the media chooses to cover.
“There are going to be issues any way you cut this,” he said. “We should err on the side of greater expression.”
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, who has called for breaking up or heavily regulating big tech companies such as Facebook, last week harshly criticized Facebook for its handling of political advertising.
“Facebook changed their ads policy to allow politicians to run ads with known lies — explicitly turning the platform into a disinformation-for-profit machine," she said on Saturday.
Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, echoed Zuckerberg’s views in a series of social media posts of his own.
“Private companies should not, as a general rule, monitor, control, or censor speech from politicians in open democracies,” Mosseri wrote on Twitter. “I know our policy of omitting political figures from fact checking is particularly contentious right now. It's not only okay that we have these debates, it's important that we do.”
The event was livestreamed on Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook page, where nearly every comment featured exuberant praise of the Facebook CEO or thanked him for creating the service, many using similar language.
A Facebook spokesperson told NBC News that the company did not moderate comments, but said they were looking into the flood of nearly identical comments.
Zuckerberg told the audience at Georgetown, where students waiting in line for hours to attend the speech, that he understood concerns about tech platforms having centralized power.
“But I actually believe that the much bigger story is how much these platforms have decentralized power by putting it directly into people’s hands,” he said. “It’s part of this amazing expansion of voice that we’ve experienced through law, culture and now technology, as well.”
Zuckerberg’s speech was met with more skepticism even before it started from people who said they were tired of him shifting Facebook’s policies on a whim.
“It’s not like he won‘t flip on a dime on this when the push comes to shove,” Can Duruk, a software engineer who writes a tech newsletter, said on Twitter.
Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other social media services have at times become fertile ground for violent extremism, ethnic conflict, white nationalism, opposition to vaccines and other scientific advances, conspiracy theories and various kinds of fringe content — repeatedly posing a challenge to the companies’ understaffed content moderation systems and intricate rulebooks.
Zuckerberg, though, said he was hopeful that tech companies and their users would eventually come to a stable understanding of some kind.
“It’s going to take time to hear all these voices and knit them together into a coherent narrative,” he said.
The company co-founded acknowledged, though, that he won’t always been in charge of Facebook and said a new “oversight board” for reviewing speech decisions would reflect his vision. Acknowledging that Facebook users have already been patient with him, he added later, “The last few years have been a huge learning experience.”
“I'm not always going to be here, and I want to ensure the values of voice and free expression are enshrined deeply into how this company is governed,” he said.