Facebook said Wednesday it is working to resolve issues faced by some users while sending media files on its social media platforms including WhatsApp and Instagram.
More than 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, while more than 7,500 and 1,600 users reported issues with Facebook and WhatsApp, respectively, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Facebook confirmed that it was dealing with technical problems centered around images.
The website's live outage map showed that the issues mainly cropped up in parts of Europe and the United States.
Facebook had experienced one of its longest outages in March, when some users around the globe faced trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for more than 24 hours.
The issue also appeared to reveal information about how Facebook's system tags photos, offering a bit of a behind-the-scenes idea of the social network's inner workings, some of which are meant to help people with vision disabilities use the platform.
Facebook has dealt with a handful of outages in recent months, while other recent internet issues have been attributed to problems with companies such as Cloudflare, which is a widely used content delivery network meant to make sure websites can handle influxes of traffic.