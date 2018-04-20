Facebook talks nice but takes action as European privacy rules loom

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has spoken positively of impending European regulations meant to improve consumer data privacy. But as Facebook makes moves to limit its liability, privacy advocates are starting to question whether Zuckerberg really meant his kind words.

Two major changes came to light this week with regard to Facebook’s preparations for the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, which takes effect on May 25. First, Reuters reported that the company changed the governance of its terms of service agreement for all users not in Europe — 1.5 billion of them, in Africa, Asia, Australia and Latin American — away from Ireland, the company’s international headquarters. The move puts these users outside of the E.U.’s jurisdiction.

Second, Facebook introduced a new “privacy experience” in which users are asked to review their settings in accordance with the GDPR. Users will be prompted to go through a series of menus and decide how Facebook can target them with ads.

Both moves have been met with skepticism. Jason Kint, CEO of the online publishing trade association Digital Content Next and a vocal Facebook critic, said Facebook is moving to ensure its business is not hit by the regulatory changes.

“Facebook is doing as much as they can to protect their revenue,” Kint said. “Ninety-eight percent of their revenue is being tied to being able to collect as much data as possible to target audiences. Any raising of the bar has a negative impact on their business and has risk for them.”

The General Data Protection Regulation was passed in 2016 and companies were given two years to become compliant before regulators begin enforcing rules about the types of data companies can collect and store. Users are also given ownership of their data, affording them the right, in some cases, to request that it be deleted. Additionally, all data breaches must be reported within 72 hours.

Those changes are forcing a variety of companies to change their systems and their terms of service. Facebook is no different. The moves Facebook have taken so far indicate how high the stakes are under Europe’s new rules. If companies run afoul of regulators, they could be slapped with fines as high as 4 percent of their yearly revenue — which for Facebook could be billions of dollars.

Dipayan Ghosh, a fellow at the think tank New America and a former privacy and public policy adviser at Facebook, said the company’s move made sense in order to limit the risk posed by GDPR.

"Facebook's pivot in transferring 1.5 billion users' data onto U.S. shores — a decision that is apparently no different from those made by other U.S. internet firms — is premised on the idea of damage limitation,” Ghosh wrote in an email. “While we can expect the way that those users will be treated by the company to be no different from any other Facebook user, the company is clearly instituting this momentous change to control its global liabilities."

Stephen Deadman, Facebook’s deputy chief global privacy officer, said in a statement that the company’s change in its service agreement would not preclude users from the protections that GDPR implements.

“The GDPR and E.U. consumer law set out specific rules for terms and data policies which we have incorporated for E.U. users,” Deadman said. “We have been clear that we are offering everyone who uses Facebook the same privacy protections, controls and settings, no matter where they live. These updates do not change that.”