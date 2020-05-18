Following Twitter, Square to also let employees work from home going forward

One week after announcing that Twitter employees can work from home forever, Jack Dorsey is extending the privilege to his other company: Square, the mobile payments service.

"We want employees to be able to work where they feel most creative and productive," a company spokesperson said. "Moving forward, Squares will be able to work from home permanently, even once offices begin to reopen."

Dorsey told Twitter employees last Tuesday that many of them would be allowed to work from home in perpetuity, even after the coronavirus pandemic ended and business returned to normal. Dorsey is the CEO of Twitter and Square.

Twitter and Square do not currently have expected timelines for when they will reopen their offices to employees who want to return.

Twitter and Square's progressive approaches to remote work could be a harbinger of what's to come for other tech companies that don't necessarily need to have their teams working together in person. While many businesses across America are trying to figure out how to bring employees back to their offices, major tech firms have been more cautious.

Google has told employees that the vast majority of them will work from home until 2021. Facebook will similarly start to reopen offices after the July 4 weekend but will let employees who are able to work from home do so until next year.