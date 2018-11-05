Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Reuters

Gab.com, the website where suspected Pittsburgh synagogue gunman Robert Bowers posted anti-Semitic views, said it was back up on Sunday evening after being offline for a week while it looked for another registrar to host its domain name.

After learning that Bowers posted to Gab.com before the shooting, GoDaddy Inc asked the site to move to another registrar. Hosting firm Joyent Inc and payment processors PayPal Holdings Inc and Stripe Inc stopped providing services.

Domain name registrar and host Epik said in a blog post on Saturday it had agreed to host the site, which went up shortly after 5 p.m. ET describing itself as "a social network that champions free speech, individual liberty and the flow of information online."

Gab.com website Gab.com

Some efforts to reach the site were not successful, however, which Gab.com acknowledged via Twitter.

"Massive traffic right now. Keep trying. The world is watching," it said on its official account.

Bowers, 46, has been charged with murdering 11 people on Oct. 27 in the worst attack ever on the Jewish community in the United States. He has pleaded not guilty to all 44 counts against him.