House GOP candidate known for QAnon support was 'correspondent' for conspiracy website

Before running for office, Republican congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote dozens of articles as a "correspondent" for a conspiracy news website, according to archived web pages uncovered by NBC News.

In posts published on the now-defunct "American Truth Seekers" website in 2017, Greene wrote favorably of the QAnon conspiracy theory, suggested that Hillary Clinton murdered her political enemies, and ruminated on whether mass shootings were orchestrated to dismantle the Second Amendment.

Greene, a wealthy mother of three and co-owner of a construction company with her husband, won a primary runoff this week against neurosurgeon John Cowan in Georgia's deeply Republican 14th district. Greene has been criticized for a number of racist comments and offensive videos, but is favored to win the election in November and become a member of the House.

Some Republicans have denounced QAnon, but a growing number of conservative candidates have either warmed to the conspiracy theory or supported it outright. Greene, however, stands out among the Congressional candidates who have most embraced QAnon and the various conspiracy theories that have taken hold among some conservatives in recent years.

Greene has deleted the offending posts from most of her pre-candidate social media, but in a 2017 interview with a conservative activist on Facebook, Greene told viewers where to find her.

"AmericanTruthSeekers. So follow that page. They publish my articles and you'll see me there," she said in the interview.

In some 59 posts for the website, according to her author bio page, Greene commented on news of the day in blogs that built on articles from far-right outlets like Breitbart and fake news websites including YourNewsWire. The American TruthSeekers website is now inactive, but Greene's posts were found by NBC News through the Internet Archive's WayBack machine.

In one 2017 AmericanTruthSeekers post, Greene chronicled what she claimed was "disturbing behavior that seems to keep raring it's ugly heads. Child Sex, Satanism, and the Occult all associated with the Democratic Party."

In January 2018, Green wrote about QAnon, the right-wing conspiracy theory that claims President Donald Trump is leading a secret war against a "deep state" of Satan worshiping pedophiles. The conspiracy movement is led by an anonymous user on a fringe internet forum who goes by "Q" and posts cryptic messages.

"Recently, there has been a lot of chatter in small circles among those who search for the truth," Greene wrote. "There has been an anonymous voice, with obvious intelligence beyond the normal person telling of things to come. They call themselves Q. Make no mistake, Q is a patriot."

Posts from Q have attempted to predict any number of major events such as mass arrests, none of which have come to fruition.

In one article, Greene peddled the "Clinton Kill List," a decades-old conspiracy theory that baselessly blames Hillary Clinton for a long list of "suspicious" deaths, asking, "What is the quickest way to wind up dead when you aren't suicidal and don't have any health problems? Investigate Hillary Clinton of course."

In another post, "Possible Las Vegas Motive Uncovered???" Greene questioned whether the 2017 shooting that killed 58 concert-goers in Las Vegas was orchestrated as a plan to dismantle the Second Amendment.

Greene also weighed in on the murder of Seth Rich, a Democratic National Committee staffer, suggesting he had not been killed during an attempted robbery, as police say, but murdered by Democratic forces. Rich's death has been fodder for any number of conspiracy theories, some of which have reached mainstream conservative media outlets including Fox News.

The American Truth Seekers website shut down in 2018, but the site's corresponding Facebook page is still a popular destination for the far right and conspiracy theorists with 276,000 current followers. It's unclear who owned and operated the page; the site's main author was "Pat Rhiot," apparently a pseudonym.

Greene's penchant for conspiracy theories is well-documented. In tweets and deleted videos, Greene has voiced support for QAnon. And while speaking at a conservative conference in 2018, Greene suggested the Sept. 11 attacks were part of a government conspiracy, as first reported Thursday by left-leaning media watchdog Media Matters. Following that report, Greene tweeted, "I now know that is not correct."

In several now-delected Facebook videos unearthed by Politico, Greene made racist remarks about Black people, attacked Muslims as un-American and called Jewish Democratic donor George Soros a Nazi.

Greene did not return a request by NBC News for comment. The GOP candidate has been unapologetic in her extreme views, however, most notably in her victory speech on Tuesday.

"The Republican establishment was against me. The DC swamp has been against me. And the lying fake news media hates my guts," she said to a room of around 100 jubilant followers. "It's a badge of honor."

Still, few Republicans have rebuked Greene, despite her history of conspiratorial remarks. Trump congratulated Greene on her primary win on Wednesday, calling her a "future Republican Star."

"Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up — a real WINNER!" Trump tweeted.