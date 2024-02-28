Google CEO tells employees Gemini AI blunder ‘unacceptable’

In a memo Tuesday evening, Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed the company’s artificial intelligence mistakes, which led to Google taking its Gemini image-generation feature offline for further testing.

Pichai called the issues “problematic” and said they “have offended our users and shown bias.” The news was first reported by Semafor.

Google introduced the image generator earlier this month through Gemini, the company’s main group of AI models. The tool allows users to enter prompts to create an image. Over the past week, users discovered historical inaccuracies that went viral online, and the company pulled the feature last week, saying it would re-launch it in the coming weeks.

“I know that some of its responses have offended our users and shown bias — to be clear, that’s completely unacceptable and we got it wrong,” Pichai continued. “No AI is perfect, especially at this emerging stage of the industry’s development, but we know the bar is high for us.”

The news follows Google changing the name of its chatbot from Bard to Gemini earlier this month.

Pichai’s memo said the teams have been working around the clock to address the issues and that the company will instate a clear set of actions and structural changes, as well as “improved launch processes.”

“We’ve always sought to give users helpful, accurate, and unbiased information in our products,” Pichai wrote in the memo. “That’s why people trust them. This has to be our approach for all our products, including our emerging AI products.”

Read the full text of the memo here: