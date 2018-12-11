Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — It’s Google’s turn.

Sundar Pichai, the tech giant’s chief executive, will address lawmakers on Tuesday in his first appearance before Congress, where he is expected to answer questions about alleged political bias and the company’s dealings with China.

Pichai’s appearance before the House Judiciary Committee will cap what has been a rough year for tech companies that have come under scrutiny from Washington politicians like never before. While it is Pichai’s first time testifying, he follows executives from Facebook and Twitter who have been asked difficult questions about their companies’ roles in facilitating foreign disinformation campaigns, as well as how they handle user data.

As tech companies have taken a more active role in cracking down on disinformation and abuse, they have also come under fire from conservatives for what they see as political bias. President Donald Trump has leveled similar accusations against Google, which Pichai is expected to counter.

“I lead this company without political bias and work to ensure that our products continue to operate that way,” Pichai said in written testimony published ahead of the hearing on Monday. “To do otherwise would go against our core principles and our business interests.”

At the top of the hearing, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., questioned whether Google and other tech powerhouses are using their power as instruments of freedom or instruments of control. He said the free world depends on a free internet.

“We need to know that Google is on the side of the free world, and that it will provide its services free of anti-competitive behavior, political bias and censorship,” McCarthy said.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., pushed back on conservative claims about bias, which he anticipated Republicans would ask about during the hearing.

“Before we delve into these questions, I must first dispense with an illegitimate issue — the fantasy dreamed up by some conservatives that Google and other online platforms have an anti-conservative bias,” Nadler said. “As I have said repeatedly no credible evidence supports this right wing conspiracy theory.”

Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., the House Judiciary chairman, said he hoped to learn more about Google’s data collection efforts,

“Google is able to collect an amount of information about its users that would even make the NSA blush," Goodlatte said. "I think it is fair to say that most Americans have no idea the sheer volume of detailed information that is collected. Today I hope to get answers on the extent of data collection and use by Google.”

Google has flown under Washington’s radar compared to Facebook and Twitter, but Pichai’s absence from a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in September — which was attended by Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s chief operating officer, and Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s chief executive officer — frustrated Washington politicians. A chair with a Google placard was left empty at the hearing.

Before the hearing, Trump associate Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones spoke to press about tech censorship. Jones and his media company, Infowars, were banned from a variety of tech platforms including Google-owned YouTube earlier this year.

As Pichai entered the building, Jones chanted "Google is evil." Jones also appeared outside of the hearing with Sandberg and Dorsey.

While Facebook has been the focus of broader tech backlash, Google has also had its issues. The company has faced scrutiny from its employees, who oppose Google’s plan to build a censored search engine for the Chinese market. Company employees also staged a global walkout of its leadership’s handling of sexual assault allegations.

Google has also had its own data security issues. The company announced on Monday that it would shut down Google Plus, its social network, earlier than it originally announced, after a security flaw compromised the information of 52.5 million users on the platform.

Pichai is expected to address the company’s data collection and usage.

“Protecting the privacy and security of our users has long been an essential part of our mission,” Pichai said in his written testimony. “We have invested an enormous amount of work over the years to bring choice, transparency, and control to our users.”

