Artificial intelligence is a topic that has famously divided two other tech titans: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. The Facebook CEO has made the case that AI can improve lives, while Tesla founder Musk has warned we need to be cautious.

"I'm not personally scared," sad Wojcicki. "We live in a time of important technological change and we need to communicate what we're doing."

While embracing technological change is important, Pichai said the worries over whether AI can swoop in and steal human jobs is valid.

Not only will government need to play a role, he said, but it is also "going to be important to continuously train people." Whereas two or three decades ago, people would go to school and that would serve them through their careers, he said "that's not going to be the case any longer."