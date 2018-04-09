YouTube and C-Span will also carry coverage of his testimony on Wednesday, April 10 at 10 a.m. ET with the House Energy and Commerce.

Lawmakers will be looking to the co-founder of the social network, which reaches some 2 billion people around the world, to explain himself.

On Monday, Zuckerberg released his prepared statement for his testimony.

"It’s not enough to just connect people, we have to make sure those connections are positive," Zuckerberg wrote in his statement. "It’s not enough to just give people a voice, we have to make sure people aren’t using it to hurt people or spread misinformation."

The statements focus on two main issues: Cambridge Analytica and Russian election interference.

On both areas, Zuckerberg laid out what the company knows and what it's doing about these issues.

He also reiterated the company's commitment to users over the advertisers that have helped make Facebook into one of the world's most valuable companies.

"My top priority has always been our social mission of connecting people, building community and bringing the world closer together," Zuckerberg wrote. "Advertisers and developers will never take priority over that as long as I’m running Facebook."

Back in 2014, an academic at Cambridge University used a personality quiz to get information from Facebook users. Cambridge Analytica then allegedly used that data — which Facebook has said encompasses around 87 million people — for its political advertising operation.

The revelations have sparked a global backlash against Facebook and has increased fears about how user data is shared.

Despite calls for Zuckerberg to step down, he told The Atlantic he will not.

Zuckerberg is also in Washington on Monday to have private meetings with lawmakers ahead of the public sessions. He is meeting with Senate Commerce Committee Ranking Member Bill Nelson, D-FL, a spokesman for Nelson confirmed to NBC News.

The company is under fire on other fronts. Zuckerberg has admitted Facebook did little to stop misuse of the platform by Russian-backed activists who planted messages of social division back in 2016.