India bans 59 mostly Chinese apps including TikTok and WeChat

The ban comes after a deadly border conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations earlier this month in which 20 Indian soldiers have died.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Reuters

India has banned 59, mostly Chinese, mobile apps including Bytedance’s TikTok, Alibaba’s UC Browser and Tencent’s WeChat citing security concerns, the government said in a statement on Monday.

The apps are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order,” the ministry of information technology said.

The ban comes after a deadly border conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations earlier this month in which 20 Indian soldiers have died.

Reuters