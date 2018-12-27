Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

Instagram rolled out an update on Thursday, and the internet exploded — and then the change seemed to be rolled back.

The Facebook-owned app changed how many users interact with its feed, switching from its traditional up-down swipe to a left-right version. Instead of scrolling up and down on the home page to see what images friends are sharing, users now have to tap the left or right side of their screen.

According to screenshots shared by Instagram users on Twitter, the update is similar to how people view Instagram stories.

The new update triggered an immediate reaction on social media, but many users reported that their feeds went back to normal.

It appears the change popped up Thursday morning. And while not every account had been updated to the new design, those who did have it were not happy — and flooded Twitter with their grievances, causing the hashtag "instagramfail" to trend.

How do I delete the new Instagram update omgggggg no’ — Mark (@MarkFerris199O) December 27, 2018

What the heck @instagram ?!! Have you been drinking?!! — Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) December 27, 2018

Instagram is now canceled. This update sucks — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) December 27, 2018

instagram, if i wanted tinder, i would have downloaded tinder. — Elle Mills (@millselle) December 27, 2018

who else hates the new Instagram update?? I’m quite sad about it 😢calling it now, the outrage is gonna force them to change it before 2019 lol — Alex Wassabi (@AlexWassabi) December 27, 2018

rolling out a terrible new instagram update over the week between christmas and new years is purely evil — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) December 27, 2018

Instagram has not explained the update and did not immediately return NBC News' request for comment.