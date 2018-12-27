Breaking News Emails
Instagram rolled out an update on Thursday, and the internet exploded — and then the change seemed to be rolled back.
The Facebook-owned app changed how many users interact with its feed, switching from its traditional up-down swipe to a left-right version. Instead of scrolling up and down on the home page to see what images friends are sharing, users now have to tap the left or right side of their screen.
According to screenshots shared by Instagram users on Twitter, the update is similar to how people view Instagram stories.
The new update triggered an immediate reaction on social media, but many users reported that their feeds went back to normal.
It appears the change popped up Thursday morning. And while not every account had been updated to the new design, those who did have it were not happy — and flooded Twitter with their grievances, causing the hashtag "instagramfail" to trend.
Instagram has not explained the update and did not immediately return NBC News' request for comment.