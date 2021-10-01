Lil Nas X will be first artist to drop official TikTok NFTs

LOS ANGELES — TikTok's first officially minted in NFT collection, "TikTok Top Moments," will roll out this fall — starting with digital collectibles from Lil Nas X next month.

The collection will feature six TikTok videos as one-of-a-kind NFTs and a series of limited-edition NFTs inspired by cultural moments from the short-form video platform. NFTs (non-fungible tokens) provide a way to certify ownership of digital content using distributed blockchain technology — essentially, they're like virtual versions of physical collectibles like artwork.

Lil Nas X will be the first creator to launch one-of-one and limited-edition TikTok NFTs, with artist Rudy Willingham, which will go on sale Oct. 6.

The single-edition Lil Nas X TikTok NFT will feature Rudy Willingham's viral stop-motion video of the artist's "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." Each of the 81 frames of the TikTok video features Willingham's signature cutouts, photographed against a background that "reflects a different part of [Lil Nas X's] genius," according to TikTok.

Other creators releasing TikTok NFTs are Bella Poarch, Curtis Roach, Brittany Broski, FNMeka, Jess Marciante and Gary Vaynerchuk, who partnering with NFT artists including Coin Artist, x0r, RTFKT and Grimes.

The single-edition NFTs will be made available on Ethereum blockchain and the limited-edition NFTs will be powered by Immutable X, which claims to be the first carbon-neutral Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. A series of weekly drops will take place via a dedicated section of Immutable's site through the end of the month, after which the NFTs can be minted and traded on Immutable X.

According to TikTok, proceeds from the NFT sales will "largely" go directly to the creators and NFT artists involved or charities.

"As the creator economy continues to grow, we're continually looking for new and differentiated ways to support our creators," said Nick Tran, TikTok's global head of marketing. "Now, fans can own a moment on TikTok that helped shape the internet while supporting some of their favorite creators."

Each TikTok video in the collection also will be presented at "Infinite Duets: Co-Creating on TikTok," a new exhibit at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, N.Y., beginning on Oct. 1 through Nov. 5.

The other single-edition "TikTok Top Moments" NFTs are set to include: CurtisRoach's "Bored in the House" quarantine anthem with an NFT created by Coin Artist; a collab between robot rapper FNMeka and virtual shoe and collectible creator RTFKT that features real-life brothers Brandon and Chris Le; Gary Vaynerchuk, Jess Marciante and x0r with an NFT based on Marciante's most-stitched video on TikTok about songs that "live in your head rent free"; an NFT collab from musicians and friends Bella Poarch and Grimes; and one from Brittany "Kombucha Girl" Broski and Grimes.

Earlier this week, TikTok announced that it has topped 1 billion monthly active users worldwide.