Little did she know, Alexa was recording every word she said

Two weeks ago, Danielle said, one of her husband’s co-workers called her from Seattle and said, “Unplug your Alexa devices right now. You’re being hacked.”

Danielle said they did not believe it. “At first, my husband was like, ‘No you didn’t,’ ” she said.

So the caller gave them a snippet.

“You sat there talking about hardwood floors,” he said, according to Danielle. “And we said, ‘Oh gosh, you really did hear us.' ”

Alexa quickly got the boot.

“We unplugged all of them and he proceeded to tell us that he had received audio files or recordings from inside our house,” she told the TV station.

Danielle said her next call was to Amazon, where an engineer confirmed what happened, said it was rare, and apologized “like 15 times in a matter of 30 minutes.” She said Amazon offered to tweak her system so she could continue using the smart-home features of the Echo Dot, but she wants it out of her house and her money back.

“A husband and wife in the privacy of their home have conversations that they’re not expecting to be sent to someone (in) their address book," she said.

Amazon did not respond immediately to a request for comment from NBC News, but the company sent KIRO-TV the following statement: “Amazon takes privacy very seriously. We investigated what happened and determined this was an extremely rare occurrence. We are taking steps to avoid this from happening in the future.”

And in a subsequent statement to the tech site Ars Technica, Amazon offered a theory for how the unintended spying occurred:

"Echo woke up due to a word in background conversation sounding like 'Alexa.' Then, the subsequent conversation was heard as a 'send message' request. At which point, Alexa said out loud, 'To whom?' " Amazon said.

"The background conversation was interpreted as a name in the customer's contact list. Alexa then asked out loud, '[contact name], right?' Alexa then interpreted background conversation as 'right.' As unlikely as this string of events is, we are evaluating options to make this case even less likely."