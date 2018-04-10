Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Swapping his trademark T-shirt for a suit and tie, Mark Zuckerberg sat in the hot seat Tuesday afternoon as senators fired off questions about how he plans to address Facebook's growing list of issues — from preventing election meddling to protecting users' privacy.

The testimony before the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees marked Zuckerberg's first time in front of Congress. The notoriously private billionaire took questions from the panel of senators, each one taking a five-minute turn to ask him anything.

The process yielded some new insights — along with a few awkward moments.

Here's what you need to know so far. Zuckerberg's testimony will continue Wednesday when he faces the House Energy and Commerce Committees.

Someone at Facebook has a lot of homework to do

When Zuckerberg didn't have a specific answer to a question, he punted to a familiar response: "I'll have someone on my team get back to you."

Whether that follow-up between the committee and Facebook actually happens will remain to be seen. However, it's safe to say that someone at Facebook may have a lot of homework coming their way.

The refrain became so common that it led people on Twitter to suggest it was time to take a drink every time Zuckerberg said it. And with the hearing dragging on several hours — and well into happy hour on the East Coast — it's possible some people may actually want to heed that advice.

Is Facebook a monopoly?

In a clever line of questioning, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., asked Zuckerberg to name his direct competitors.