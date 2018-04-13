Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Swapping his trademark T-shirt for a suit and tie, Mark Zuckerberg sat in the hot seat Tuesday afternoon as senators fired off questions about how he plans to address Facebook's growing list of issues — from preventing election meddling to protecting users' privacy.

The testimony before the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees marked Zuckerberg's first time in front of Congress. The notoriously private billionaire took questions from the panel of senators, each one taking a five-minute turn to ask him anything.

The process yielded some new insights — along with a few awkward moments.

Here's what you need to know so far. Zuckerberg's testimony will continue Wednesday when he faces the House Energy and Commerce Committees.