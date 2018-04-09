Welcome to the Mark Zuckerberg Congressional Testimony Liveblog Extravaganza from NBC News!

We’re here to keep track of what should be a long day of testimony Tuesday while also providing you with some context, fact checking, and just a bit of levity.

The basics: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a joint session of two Senate committees: Judiciary and Commerce. That will mean a total of 44 senators, all of whom are allotted four minutes each for questions and answers. That means we could be here allllllll day.

They’ll likely ask about the company’s handling of user data, particularly as it pertains to the scandal surrounding how data analysis firm Cambridge Analytics was able to target ads based off the Facebook data of around 87 million users. It’s also likely that Zuckerberg will face questions over how the company missed that Russia-linked accounts were using Facebook to spread divisive political messages.

It’s a seminal moment for Zuckerberg — who is facing Congress for the first time — and the U.S. government, both of which have been slow to respond to the issues posed by Facebook.