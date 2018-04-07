Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Facebook potentially endangered hundreds of thousands of people in conflict-ridden Myanmar with its "inadequate" attempts to quash online hate speech, civil rights groups say.

In an open letter on Thursday, six civil society and human rights organizations blamed Facebook for allegedly facilitating propaganda and misinformation that helped to fuel Myanmar's suspected genocide — and contradicted cofounder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's recent claims that his platform had effectively shut down the threats targeting western Myanmar's persecuted Rohingya community.

On Monday, in a wide-ranging interview with Vox about the various controversies Facebook is currently embroiled in, Zuckerberg had praised his company's response to anti-Rohingya propaganda, which proliferated through Facebook Messenger chain letters last September.

"That’s the kind of thing where I think it is clear that people were trying to use our tools in order to incite real harm. Now, in that case, our systems detect that that's going on. We stop those messages from going through," Zuckerberg said. "But this is certainly something that we're paying a lot of attention to."

But according to the open letter, the messages, sent last September, were passed around for days before Facebook took notice of them — and Facebook only became aware of them after the rights organizations escalated the messages to staffers at the social network via email.

"We were surprised to hear you use this case to praise the effectiveness of your 'systems' in the context of Myanmar. From where we stand, this case exemplifies the very opposite of effective moderation," wrote Phandeeyar, a tech innovation lab, and five other groups in the letter.

The Facebook messages, screenshotted in the letter, warned of an impending attack and cautioned members of Myanmar's Muslim minority to stay alert wherever they went. With no reporting function on the Facebook Messenger platform, there was no way to stop the messages, the authors of the letter said.

"Though we are grateful to hear that the case was brought to your personal attention, Mark, it is hard for us to regard this escalation as successful. It took over four days from when the messages started circulating for the escalation to reach you, with thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, being reached in the meantime," the letter added. "This is not quick enough and highlights inherent flaws in your ability to respond to emergencies."

Facebook's role in spreading misinformation in Myanmar has become one of the most sensitive topics for the social media company, which is already dealing with a variety of controversies — most notably how data for tens of millions of users ended up being used by a data analysis firm with ties to President Donald Trump's campaign.

Marzuki Darusman, chairman of the U.N. Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar, said that Facebook "substantively contributed to the level of acrimony and dissension and conflict, if you will, within the public," and had played a "determining role" in Myanmar.

Facebook has acknowledged its role in the conflict. Adam Mosseri, head of the company's News Feed, told Slate in relation to the Myanmar situation: "we lose some sleep over this" despite the company's efforts to stop the spread of misinformation.