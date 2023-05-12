NBCUniversal ad chief leaves as Twitter speculation swirls

NBCUniversal said Friday that Linda Yaccarino, its chairman of global advertising and partnerships, is leaving the company amid reports from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal that she is in talks to become CEO of Twitter.

NBC News has not confirmed those reports, and Yaccarino did not respond to requests for comment.

“It has been an absolute honor to be part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most incredible team,” Yaccarino said in a news release announcing her departure. “We’ve transformed our company and the entire industry — and I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and grateful to my colleagues and mentors, especially Brian Roberts, Mike Cavanagh and the entire NBCU leadership team.”

NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC News.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said Thursday that he had hired a new CEO, though he did not name that person and offered few details aside from that "she" would start in about six weeks.

Musk said he plans to remain with the company as its chief technology officer.

Yaccarino joined NBCUniversal in 2011 and oversaw one of the largest advertising portfolios in U.S. media, including cable and broadcast television, multiple news outlets and more recently the company's digital platforms, including Peacock.

Yaccarino recently interviewed Musk at a marketing event in Miami.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.