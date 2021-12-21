OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely steps down

OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely has stepped down in his role as CEO, the platform announced Tuesday.

In his place, Stokely has tapped Amrapali "Ami" Gan, who has served as the platform's chief marketing and communications officer since 2020, to lead the subscription platform.

"Gan will assume the day-to-day leadership of the Company from Tim Stokely, who will be stepping down to pursue new endeavors," OnlyFans said in its news release. "Stokely has led the company for the last five years and appointed Gan to continue the company’s growth and drive its vision and commitment to empowering creators."

The subscription platform, which launched in 2016, helped jump start an entrepreneurial movement among adult content creators. It says it has 130 million users and 2 million creators.

Gan, 36, and Stokely have worked closely as the billion-dollar company has exploded with growth. Stokely will continue with OnlyFans as an advisor guiding this leadership transition, the platform said.

“Ami has a deep passion for OnlyFans’ business and I’m passing the baton to a friend and colleague who has the vision and drive to help the organisation reach its tremendous potential,” Stokely said in a statement. “OnlyFans is still a new company and Ami brings a fresh energy and reflects who we are as a business.”

Gan, who has previously worked with companies like Red Bull and Quest Nutrition, said she is "proud to assume this role."

"I look forward to continuing to work closely with our creator community to help them maximize control over, and monetize, their content,” Gan said in a statement.

NBC News has reached out to OnlyFans for further comment.