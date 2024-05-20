OpenAI said Monday that it is pausing use of a voice in its projects that many people have compared to Scarlett Johansson's in the sci-fi dystopia movie “Her.”

The company, in a post on X, said that it was “working to pause” the use of “Sky,” the voice that resembles Johansson, while it addresses “questions” about how the voice was selected.

In a blog post Sunday, OpenAI wrote: “We believe that AI voices should not deliberately mimic a celebrity’s distinctive voice — Sky’s voice is not an imitation of Scarlett Johansson but belongs to a different professional actress using her own natural speaking voice.” The company said that it would not reveal the identity of the actor to protect privacy.

Since September 2023, OpenAI has allowed users of its popular chatbot ChatGPT to interface with the tool using a variety of voices. The chatbot can respond via text or with one of six audio voices, including “Sky,” that the company says were cast and recorded by a team of professional actors.

But after OpenAI’s May 13 product demonstrations, when the company showed off interactions with the voices using the new GPT-4o, which the company says is more user-friendly and natural, comparisons between Sky and Johansson went viral.

Even OpenAI founder and CEO Sam Altman played up the comparison between Sky and Johansson, tweeting “her” on May 13, the day that OpenAI demonstrated the voices and other new features. The apparent nod to the movie drew criticism. “Her” is a movie about a romantic relationship between a human and a feminine artificial intelligence named Samantha.

Reactions to the decision to pause the use of the voice have been varied.

The move comes after a tumultuous week at OpenAI. Last week, CNBC reported that the company had dissolved its team dedicated to researching the long-term safety effects of AI shortly after two of the team leaders resigned and made public statements that were critical of the company.

Despite the setbacks, OpenAI is moving ahead with more planned consumer-facing AI products, including a new version of its voice mode that it says will allow group conversations.