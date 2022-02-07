Republican donor and investor Peter Thiel to leave Facebook board

Facebook's parent company, Meta, said Monday that Peter Thiel, the venture capitalist who helped supercharge the social network's trajectory and later became a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, will leave the company's board of directors later this year.

Meta said in a statement that Thiel had decided not to be re-elected to the board. The company did not give a reason.

Thiel has been on the board of directors for Meta and Facebook since 2005, a year after CEO Mark Zuckerberg founded the company, and he was among its earliest investors.

Meta said Thiel would continue to serve as a director until Meta's next annual shareholders meeting. The date of this year's meeting hasn't been announced but the event typically happens in May.

