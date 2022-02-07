IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Republican donor and investor Peter Thiel to leave Facebook board

Thiel has emerged in recent years as one of Silicon Valley's most vocal conservatives, backing President Donald Trump and other GOP politicians.
Peter Thiel during a news conference in Tokyo on Nov. 18, 2019.
By David Ingram

Facebook's parent company, Meta, said Monday that Peter Thiel, the venture capitalist who helped supercharge the social network's trajectory and later became a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, will leave the company's board of directors later this year.

Meta said in a statement that Thiel had decided not to be re-elected to the board. The company did not give a reason.

Thiel has been on the board of directors for Meta and Facebook since 2005, a year after CEO Mark Zuckerberg founded the company, and he was among its earliest investors.

Meta said Thiel would continue to serve as a director until Meta's next annual shareholders meeting. The date of this year's meeting hasn't been announced but the event typically happens in May.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

David Ingram

David Ingram covers tech for NBC News.