Police halt removal of Twitter sign at company HQ as Elon Musk rebrands to 'X'

Police interrupted a crew removing the Twitter sign at the San Francisco headquarters of the social media company as it rebrands to "X," leaving "er" and the platform's iconic — now retired — bird logo on the building.

Video posted to social media Monday showed a crew using a crane and cherry picker to take down part of the sign, just hours after owner Elon Musk announced the rebranding to "X" to "embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique."

"Just biked past Twitter HQ on way home, goodbye to the @Twitter sign?" a passerby tweeted Monday afternoon, along with a video that showed three letters of the sign removed.

But the crew did not finish the job, NBC Bay Area reported, saying local police checked to see if they had a permit to close Market Street and block a lane of traffic.

A worker removes letters from the Twitter sign on the exterior of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, on Monday. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

The "er" in one side of the sign, and the bird logo, remained hanging during the pause in work, the local station reported. It’s unclear if or when the work to remove the sign will resume, or if the crews will need a permit to continue, according to NBC Bay Area.

Representatives for the San Francisco Police Department and "X" did not immediately respond to inquiries from NBC News on Tuesday morning.

An onlooker, Livaan Hussan, told NBC Bay Area that the crew asked people to stop filming the removal of the sign.

"Ever since Elon took over Twitter, it’s just been hostile and it looks like the down-taking of the Twitter sign is very hostile itself," Hussan said. "It’s sad.”

The work came after Musk teased changes to the headquarter's exterior.

Early Monday, he tweeted a photo of the headquarters with an "X" projected on the building in light.

And in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, Musk told an unknown speaker: “We’re cutting the Twitter logo off the building with blow torches.”

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion last year, and in April changed the name of the company from Twitter Inc. to X Corp.

The origin of the new logo is unknown, but many online have pointed to its similarity to a Unicode character — a standard of digital letters maintained by the nonprofit group The Unicode Consortium, which also oversees emoji.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino said in a series of posts this week that the rebrand is the start of a move to push the app in new directions. She is the former head of ad sales for NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity — centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking — creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities,” she wrote. “Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.”