Prime Day just started but Amazon's site is down. Gulp.

Here's the bad news: Amazon Prime Day just kicked off, but the website appears to be down.

Here's the good news: The error page features photos of adorable dogs. (Well, most of them are adorable.)

The apparent outage on the retail giant's website appears to have begun around 3:05 p.m. ET, according to DownDetector.com. That's roughly five minutes after the start of Prime Day, the company's summer edition of Cyber Monday and one of the marquee retail events of the year.

The company has said it will offer more than a million deals during the sales extravaganza — assuming you can get the site to load, of course.

It was not immediately clear if the glitch affected shoppers nationwide or just in select parts of the United States.