Amazon's website went down right after Prime Day started

Amazon might not have been ready for primetime.

The retail giant's website ran into some glitches on Monday almost immediately after the kick-off of Prime Day, the company's summer edition of Cyber Monday.

The apparent outage appears to have begun around 3:05 p.m. ET, according to DownDetector.com. That's roughly five minutes after the official start of Prime Day, a company the holiday created and turned into one of the marquee shopping events (and gimmicks) of the year.

Shoppers who tried to navigate the site were greeted with images of dogs and an error message: "Uh-oh. Something went wrong on our end."

But as of 5 p.m. ET, many Prime Day links were up and running. Amazon later said that it was "working to resolve this issue quickly."

In a statement emailed to NBC News, the company said that "many are shopping successfully," and that in the first hour of Prime Day in the United States, customers scooped up more products than in the same time frame last year.

It was not immediately clear if the glitch affected shoppers nationwide or just in select parts of the United States.