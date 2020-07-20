Rap artist Logic signs exclusive streaming deal with Twitch

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LOS ANGELES — The Grammy-nominated rapper and musician Logic has signed an exclusive streaming deal with Amazon's Twitch streaming platform, a deal that hints at how the gaming industry has grown to blur the lines between video games and other forms of media.

Logic, 30, whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, is the first musician to be signed exclusively by the livestreaming platform. On Twitch, he'll stream weekly gaming sessions as well as studio sessions, guest interviews and chats with fans.

“The Twitch community brings this amazing group energy that you don’t really get anywhere else. It’s something that we crave as artists but has been especially hard to come across the last few months,” said Logic in a news release.

Mike Olson, head of Music at Twitch, said in a statement that signing Logic is new for Twitch but “speaks to what is happening on the service with our growth across nongaming content, and particularly the massive interest we’re seeing within music.”

Logic had announced his retirement from music at the same time he announced that his latest album “No Pressure” will be released on Friday. Logic recently had a son and said in his announcement that “it’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father.”

In an interview with The Verge, Logic said that he would be making seven figures in the deal with Twitch. Logic has already been streaming on the site for the last few years and had performed at TwitchCon in 2019.

“I’m blessed enough to have millions of fans and followers. So it is a great partnership,” Logic told The Verge. “I’m going to bring new eyes to their service, they’re going to bring new money to my bank account, and — I’m just kidding.”

Logic’s Twitch account had around 65,000 followers as of Monday afternoon.

Twitch, a livestreaming site owned by Amazon, primarily features livestreams of people playing games like "Fortnite," "Call of Duty: Warzone," and "Valorant." Logic’s signing represents a broadening of Twitch’s portfolio to expand outside of pure gaming content.

Twitch has also expanded their livestreaming music category to be a separate tab on the website, along with esports. The music category has more than 3.3 million followers.

Logic will have his first stream on Tuesday to premiere “No Pressure.”

Logic earned two Grammy nominations for his 2017 hit “1-800-273-8255,” about suicide prevention. His latest album is being promoted as a sequel to his first album “Under Pressure,” which was released in 2014.