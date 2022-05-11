A cyberattack took down one of Russia's largest video platforms for days

One of Russia’s largest video streaming websites was rendered inoperable for three days after being the target of a cyberattack.

RuTube, designed as a Kremlin-friendly counterpart to YouTube, came back online Wednesday afternoon after going dark Monday, May 9. In messages posted to its official Telegram channel, RuTube said that it had been the target of the “largest cyberattack” it had ever seen.

The site still loads slowly and it’s unclear when full service will be restored.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted a near-constant stream of low-level cyberattacks on websites in both countries. Ukraine’s government has even given the “IT Army,” a group of so-called hacktivists, approval to launch almost daily attacks at targets it wants to overwhelm with web traffic.

The attacks, known as DDoS attacks, usually only slow down websites or briefly take them offline. More severe cyberattacks, like the one that has crippled RuTube for days, are far rarer.

RuTube claimed in posts on Telegram that the attack was designed to keep Russians from viewing the Victory Day parade held Monday, and that the culprit was a state-sponsored hacker group. The company also said it had hired Russian cybersecurity firm Positive Technologies, which the U.S. sanctioned last year for allegedly working with Russian intelligence, to help with its recovery. RuTube and Positive Technologies did not respond to a request for comment.

The IT Army and Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, who has repeatedly voiced his support for the hacker group, both praised the RuTube hack on their Telegram channels but didn’t claim responsibility.

RuTube’s outage comes in the wake of Russian authorities censoring Western websites for providing news about its invasion of Ukraine and steering everyday Russians to use domestic counterparts, said Natalia Krapiva, tech-legal counsel at Access Now, a digital rights nonprofit.

“It’s been ironic to observe,” Krapiva said. “They’re making these claims that this will be a substitute for YouTube. They are willing to block everything, separate themselves and have a Russian alternative, and after this attack it sounds like they lost everything.”

To date, the Kremlin has not censored YouTube outright, as it has sites like Facebook and Instagram. But Russian authorities have condemned YouTube in recent weeks, and in April, regulators fined the company 11 million rubles ($162,361) for violating a new law against reporting unauthorized news from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The country’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education had previously instructed universities to move their video content from YouTube to RuTube and VK, a Russian counterpart to Facebook.

But even prominent Kremlin allies have echoed common complaints that RuTube is unintuitive to use. In March, Vladimir Solovyov, a popular pro-Putin media personality, shared a post on Telegram complaining that RuTube barely worked.

The attack illustrated how, while Russia has honed its offensive hacking abilities, it still has severe defensive vulnerabilities, Krapiva said.

“They’re very good at hacking and breaking, but not very good at creating and doing something of quality, especially when it comes to sophisticated technology and infrastructure,” she said. “I think that’s a pattern, it’s easy for them to hack and break, but not so much to protect what they have or create something better.”