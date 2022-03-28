Spotify rolls out Covid disclosures two months after Joe Rogan boycott

Spotify is rolling out a Covid content advisory tab on podcasts and other content that mentions the coronavirus.

Spotify promised the feature, a small blue tab that directs to its Covid-19 information hub, nearly two months ago. It comes after a handful of musicians and creators boycotted the platform for its airing of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which they say spread Covid-19 vaccine misinformation.

Host Joe Rogan also faced accusations from medical professionals that he has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories about Covid-19.

Spotify had been under fire for hosting the episodes. It bought the exclusive streaming rights to “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast in a deal reportedly worth at least $200 million.

After the scandal, Spotify promised to add content advisories that would connect users with public health resources. Rogan later praised the company’s decision but defended his booking of controversial guests.

“I’m not trying to promote misinformation, I’m not trying to be controversial,” Rogan said at the time “I’ve never tried to do anything with this podcast other than to just talk to people.”