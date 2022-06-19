State by state, some patients are losing telehealth access to doctors

Many states are making it difficult for people to have virtual visits with doctors in other states, partly reversing the explosion in telehealth that occurred during the coronavirus pandemic and calling into question the durability of one of the major technological shifts from the past two years.

The rollback in telehealth access has been happening gradually and quietly over the past few months as pandemic-era emergency health orders lapsed in one state after another, reimposing some of the old rules about when doctors can practice in multiple states.

At Johns Hopkins Medicine, some patients and their families are now having to switch doctors or drive hours to a different state when previously a video call from their home would have been allowed under the looser regulations, said Dr. Brian Hasselfeld, the health system’s medical director for digital health and telemedicine.

The major barrier is licensing: a requirement rooted in the 19th Century that a doctor must have a license from the state where a patient is located, even if they’re licensed elsewhere.

“Most states now are back to the pre-pandemic licensure rules, where you must be licensed in our state if you’re going to see patients in our state,” Hasselfeld said.

A year ago, 26 states still had in place pandemic-era waivers that allowed residents to have virtual visits with a doctor who’s based in another state, according to the Federation of State Medical Boards, an organization that represents the licensing boards in U.S. states and territories.

Now, only 12 states still have their pandemic-era waivers, according to the federation. Some of those remaining states, including California and New Jersey, are scheduled to let their emergency waivers expire soon, the federation says. Another 19 states have some long-term rules for interstate telemedicine, though they vary.

There’s a lot riding on the regulations for patients and doctors as well as a wave of tech startups that has risen in the past two years hoping to capitalize on the convenience of remote visits.

And there’s renewed urgency among some patients and phyisicans to make telemedicine work across state lines because of the national debate around abortion and the likelihood that the Supreme Court may overturn the constitutional right to an abortion set out in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. A number of states have already passed abortion-related carve-outs to their telemedicine regulations, often requiring a doctor and a patient to be in the same room together for discussions about abortion.

Linda Branagan, the director of telehealth programs, at the University of California, San Francisco, said the current situation of state laws and regulations changing so rapidly was “operationally untenable,” especially when patients are often in such a vulnerable position.

“We have asked patients to come on site who we normally would see by video,” she said. “They’re either financially fragile or clinically fragile, or both.”

Before the pandemic, about 2 percent of UCSF’s outpatient appointments happened over Zoom-style calls, and officials considered that a success, Branagan said. That share soon jumped to 60 percent of appointments during the height of social distancing, and has since dropped to 25 percent, she said, as patients and providers seek a balance and try to comply with state regulations.

The reappearance of such barriers for physicians doesn’t affect in-state video visits or some calls with other medical professionals or nurses, but it’s still a common issue, especially for certain medical specialties or for in-demand doctors who are used to seeing patients from around the country.

“The true value in telehealth lies in being able to see your doctor, not any doctor,” said Dr. Thomas Kim, chief behavioral health officer for Prism Health North Texas. He said he’s not worried about telehealth falling away, but he said providers need to think of it as a skill, not a service in and of itself.