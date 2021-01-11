Stripe payment processor boots Trump campaign after Capitol riot

Stripe, which processes online payments for President Donald Trump’s campaign, cut ties with him for violating its policies during last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, the company said Sunday.

The San Francisco-based company said Trump encouraged violence last Wednesday, when a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol, in violation of user policies that prohibit “high risk” activities.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the move, which came after other companies began turning on the president over the attack that left five people dead, including a police officer.

Twitter, where Trump had more than 80 million followers, permanently suspended his personal account Friday, while the email vendor that Trump’s campaign uses also suspended access, and Facebook blocked him indefinitely on Thursday.

Parler, the right-wing social media site where many of the president's supporters have flocked to, was dumped by Apple and Google for not moderating what a Google spokesperson called "egregious content."