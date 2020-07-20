Suspect in federal judge's home ambush railed against her in misogynistic book

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The man suspected of ambushing the family of the first Latina federal judge in New Jersey posted thousands of pages of writing to the internet in recent years decrying feminism and ranting against her, according to websites registered in his name and address.

Roy Den Hollander, an anti-feminist activist and lawyer, who law enforcement officials say shot and killed the son of Judge Esther Salas in an ambush at her home in North Brunswick on Sunday, wrote about his hatred of her in a self-published book this year.

Hollander pushed books of his writing on several websites, according to domain registration records examined by NBC News that match his known address and phone number. In the recently published memoir Hollander left online, he called Salas “a lazy and incompetent Latina judge appointed by Obama.” Referring to a 2015 case Salas presided over, Hollander said he “wanted to ask the Judge out, but thought she might hold me in contempt.”

Hollander is accused of approaching Salas’ home dressed as a FedEx driver, fatally shooting her son, Daniel Anderl, 20, and critically injuring her husband, Mark Anderl.

Salas, who presided over a case Hollander defended five years ago, was in the basement during the attack and was not injured, according to NBC New York.

Hollander was pronounced dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said Monday.

Hollander's writings are littered with language common among the most extreme anti-feminist communities on the web, some of which he was a member. He was active in anti-feminist and misogynist groups on Facebook, including groups titled Humanity Vs. Feminism and Men Going Their Own Way, according to an analysis of accounts linked to him.

The memoir is one part of Hollander’s thousands of pages of misogynist writings he self-published in books and on websites over the last two decades.

In the 1,700-page screed, self-published this year, he also wrote about his hatred of his mother and other women and raged about women judges, including fantasizing about the violent rape of another judge who presided over his divorce case.

Hollander created a website and wrote another book about a previous marriage, in which he laments “the harm caused [to] his property by a Russian mafia prostitute, procurer, former mistress to a Chechen warlord, money launderer, drug smuggler who was aided by her mob associates.” In the book, he threatens to seek retribution against the state for what he considers to be a “Feminazi infestation of government institutions.”

Hollander repeatedly claimed without substantiation that his ex-wife was a member of Russian organized crime in books and on websites. On one website, he uploaded years of tax documents, marriage documentation, and correspondence with the FBI. One set of files, cryptically titled “In Case Something Happens to Me.doc” and “Contact Names.doc,” includes contact information for Russian lawyers in case of his death. The files were all uploaded in September of 2016.

Hollander spent considerable time in Russia in the 1990s, where he claimed he ran a detective agency. He gave a speech to the Kremlin in 1993, which he posted on his website.

On the same website, he complained of a “feminist infested American judicial system,” “feminarchy,” and “Obamite bigots,” referring to judges appointed by former President Barack Obama.