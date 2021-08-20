Some Taliban websites go offline amid broader tech crackdown

Five websites operated by the Taliban went offline Friday, as many tech companies move to limit the group’s digital reach following its takeover of Kabul Sunday as the group moves to assume power over the government in Afghanistan.

The websites were central to how the group relayed messages to people inside and outside Afghanistan, as the Taliban continue to control over the country after their siege of Kabul on Sunday. All five sites operated in various languages, Pashto, Dari, Urdu, Arabic and English, which are all spoken by people in Afghanistan and neighboring regions.

It is unclear why the websites were unavailable, but public information about the websites show that they each used CloudFlare, a major internet services provider. The Washington Post first reported on the sites’ outages.

CloudFlare did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The company has been staunchly against censoring or taking down websites of its customers based on their content, but has made some exceptions. In 2017, CloudFlare dropped its protection of the Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi website that was used to plan a violent rally in Charlottsville, Virginia that summer, causing the website to go offline. In 2019, CloudFlare likewise stopped serving the message board 8chan, following a shooting in El Paso, Texas that killed 23 people after it was reported the suspected killer posted a manifesto to 8chan explaining his intentions.

The downed websites come amid a growing crackdown from some tech companies on the Taliban. Throughout the week, the Taliban have used WhatsApp groups in Afghanistan to help relay messages about its government takeover. But some Taliban WhatsApp groups have recently disappeared, according to SITE, a private intelligence firm that tracks extremist groups.

As WhatsApp is end-to-end encrypted, it cannot read the contents of users’ messages. But the company does ban Taliban accounts when made aware of them in accordance with U.S. sanctions laws, WhatsApp spokesperson Alison Bonny said.

“We’re seeking more information from relevant U.S. authorities given the evolving situation in Afghanistan,” Bonny said.

The U.S. State Department’s list of designated foreign terrorist organizations does not include the Taliban in Afghanistan, but it does include the Taliban in Pakistan. The Afghan Taliban are on a list of sanctioned organizations under the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Key members of the Afghan Taliban do continue to operate on Twitter, including one of the group’s main spokespeople Suhail Shaheen, who has more than 377,000 followers.

Katie Rosborough, a Twitter spokesperson, said that the company is committed to keeping people safe while still providing a platform for protected groups, like journalists and human rights workers, who use Twitter to share messages in countries like Afghanistan where the situation is “rapidly evolving.”

Twitter has rules against hate, abuse and the glorification of violence, she said, but did not comment on the large Twitter accounts held by Taliban members.

Facebook’s head of security, Nathaniel Gleicher, unveiled new tools on Thursday to help people in Afghanistan better secure their social media accounts amid reports that the Taliban have searched and seized phones looking for pictures of the Afghan Army or recently collapsed Afghan government. Facebook had previously banned all Taliban content.

David Mortlock, an attorney who specializes in sanctions law and formerly served in the State Department during the Obama administration, said that it’s possible that Cloudflare or another American company that has done business with the Taliban may have decided that it’s not worth the trouble to continue working with the autocratic regime.

He said it’s also possible that tech companies are under pressure from the government.

“Treasury and State will often reach out to both U.S. and non-U.S. companies to invoke penalties or sanctions against those providing support to designated terrorist groups like the Taliban,” he wrote in a text message. “And it’s possible they are doing so now to limit the Taliban’s access to hosting services.”

The Department of the Treasury did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment.