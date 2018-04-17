Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

With hours to go before the Tax Day deadline, parts of the IRS payment system appeared not to be working, sending last minute filers into a panic.

The IRS "direct pay" option, which is a free service allowing taxpayers to transfer funds directly from a bank account to the IRS, and the "payment plan" option were both unavailable Tuesday afternoon. Both pages had an alert stating: "This service is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience."

This image shows a message that was on the Direct Pay section of the IRS website on April 17, 2018. (IRS via AP) IRS / AP

Last-minute filers do still have one option, though: It's still possible to pay with a debit or credit card. However, both those options tack on a fee of a couple of dollars for a debit card transaction and an additional 2 percent of the total bill for those paying with a credit card, adding to the joy of paying taxes.

Of course the Direct Pay IRS website is down today. Of course. #TaxDay2018 #IRS #IRSDirectPay — Ty Allen (@tyephallen) April 17, 2018

There is also the option of sending a paper check, as long as it's postmarked with the April 17 due date.

David Kautter, IRS acting commissioner, told lawmakers at an IRS oversight hearing on Tuesday that while they're working to restore their systems, taxpayers should attempt to file as usual.

"If we can't solve it today, we'll figure out a solution," Kautter said, according to the Los Angeles Times. "Taxpayers would not be penalized because of a technical problem the IRS is having."

Still, the technical glitch didn't stop Twitter from flipping out on the IRS for not having everything run smoothly on the most important tax day of the year.

IRS computers down on tax day!! Appointing someone with no CIO experience as Federal CIO has consequences!! — David Starr (@honu147) April 17, 2018