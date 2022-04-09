Should cars drive like humans or robots? Tesla forces the question

Matt Smith didn’t necessarily mind that the software inside his Tesla would occasionally skirt a traffic law.

For a while, his Tesla Model Y was programmed to automatically roll past stop signs at up to 5.6 miles per hour without stopping if it sensed the coast was clear of pedestrians and others. If anything, Tesla’s experimental driver-assistance features could seem a little conservative to him.

Matt Smith, 35, poses with his Tesla Model Y. Nick Hagen for NBC News

“Sometimes it would stop for five seconds at a time and then slowly creep forward,” said Smith, a 35-year-old investment manager who lives in suburban Detroit. “You and I feel comfortable rolling at 5 miles per hour or so if we feel that it’s safe to go.”

Exactly when Tesla’s software started performing rolling stops isn’t entirely clear. Last September, a Tesla driver posted a video on social media of a rolling stop. And in January, Tesla released an “assertive mode” version of its “full self-driving beta,” a premium driver assistance option that featured rolling stops along with “smaller following distance” and a propensity to “not exit passing lanes.”

Tesla recently removed the rolling-stops feature with a software update, but the automaker has opened a question that the average driver may not have thought about: Should cars robotically obey traffic laws, even when human drivers sometimes break them for convenience?

For Tesla critics, the updates are evidence that the company, led by CEO Elon Musk, operates with little regard for rules or for others on the road including pedestrians, even as they promote the potential safety benefits of a driverless future.

Musk said Thursday at the opening of a Tesla vehicle assembly plant in Austin, Texas, that FSD Beta, a full self-driving program, will roll out to almost all Tesla owners who have the option in North America by the end of this year.

“You said they would be perfect drivers. Why are you teaching them bad human habits?” said Phil Koopman, an engineering professor at Carnegie Mellon University and an expert in advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicle technology.

Tesla executives have defended the company’s choices, saying in a letter to Congress last month and on social media that their vehicles are safe.

“There were no safety issues,” Musk tweeted in February after Tesla disabled automatic rolling stops. He said the cars simply slowed to about 2 miles per hour and continued forward if the view was clear with no cars or pedestrians present.

Tesla did not respond to requests for an interview or for comment on how driver-assistance features should interact with traffic laws.

Smith, the Tesla driver who manages a fund that owns shares in the company, said he’s torn on Tesla’s approach because in the short term a feature such as rolling stops could damage public perception of the overall technology even if automated vehicles might one day be safer than humans.

“They are pushing the boundaries,” said Smith, who is part of the company’s FSD Beta program, in which Tesla says nearly 60,000 customers are testing, on public roads, new driver assistance features that are not fully debugged. He said the features are improving quickly, including with a software update this week.

Customers have to notch a high score on Tesla’s in-vehicle safety rating app to gain access, and they must have the company’s premium driver assistance option installed in their car already. Tesla says it monitors drivers with sensors in the steering wheel and an in-cabin camera to ensure they are paying attention while using the features, though tests by Consumer Reports found their driver monitoring systems to be inadequate.

In recent weeks, Tesla started offering FSD Beta access to drivers in Canada, and Musk said that the experimental software would be available in Europe as early as this summer, pending regulatory approvals.

Growing oversight

The oversight mechanism for human drivers is pretty familiar: flashing lights, a police officer and a pricey ticket. It’s not as clear for automated vehicles.

The idea that cars can now include systems designed to intentionally violate traffic law presents a challenge for regulators on all levels of government, from federal officials who write and enforce safety standards to state and local authorities who handle road signs, licensing and the rules of the road.

“We need laws that clarify, and regulators that intervene and hold manufacturers accountable when their systems fail to live up to the promises they make,” said Daniel Hinkle, senior state affairs counsel for the American Association for Justice, a trade group for plaintiffs’ lawyers.

Hinkle said only five states have regulations in place for developmental driving systems such as Tesla’s FSD Beta, or robotaxis from Cruise, Waymo and others. The states are California, Nevada, New York, Vermont and Washington, plus Washington, D.C. Other states are weighing new rules.

For experts and regulators, features that sidestep traffic laws also pose complicated questions about transparency in how these proprietary systems work and about how much oversight regulators can even have.

Koopman said it’s impossible to say what traffic laws, if any, Tesla has designed its software to violate. Even if someone were able to independently review the car’s computer code, that wouldn’t be enough, he said.

“Code review wouldn’t really help you. It’s all machine-learning. How do you review that?” he said. “There’s no way to know what it will do until you see what happens.”