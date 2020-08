Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

TikTok said it plans to file a lawsuit on Monday against President Donald Trump's executive order prohibiting transactions with the popular short video app and its Chinese parent ByteDance on Saturday.

TikTok said it had tried to engage with the U.S administration for nearly a year, but faced "a lack of due process" and that the government paid no attention to the facts.

Byers Market Newsletter Get breaking news and insider analysis on the rapidly changing world of media and technology right to your inbox. This site is protected by recaptcha

"To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the executive order through the judicial system," the company said in a statement .

TikTok's owner ByteDance issued a separate statement on Sunday saying it will officially file a lawsuit against Trump administration on Monday, Aug 24.

Trump issued an executive order on Aug. 14 that gave ByteDance 90 days to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok.

ByteDance has been making progress in talks with potential acquirers, including Microsoft Corp and Oracle . Some of ByteDance's U.S. investors could also join the winning bid.

While TikTok is best known for its anodyne videos of people dancing and going viral among teenagers, U.S. officials have expressed concerns that information on users could be passed on to China's government.

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.