TikTok will offer some creators the ability to put premium content behind a paywall

TikTok users might soon be shelling out the big bucks to watch some of their favorite creator's content.

On Tuesday, the platform announced it is rolling out a new feature called "Series," which allows some creators to put their premium content behind a paywall.

A TikTok blogpost announcing the rollout described "Series" as "a new way for creators to share their stories, talents and creativity as premium content while further deepening their connection with the TikTok community."

The tool will only be available to a select few creators in its early stages, according to the blogpost. In the coming months, more creators will be able to apply for access to the feature.

Those who do have access will be in control of the price of their "Series," and those who wish to pay for access can pay for access "via direct in-video links or through a creator’s profile," the blogpost states.

Creators with access to "Series" can add up to 80 videos in a collection and those videos can be as long as 20 minutes each. This format will give creators access to longer-form videos than what is currently on TikTok.

Although "Series" will appear behind a paywall, creators don't have carte blanche to post whatever they want. The videos still must abide by TikTok's community guidelines, TikTok said.

"Series" is the latest in a range of new and re-vamped monetization tools on TikTok. Last month, TikTok announced its Creativity Program Beta, which lets users over the age of 18 in the United States generate more income on the platform. Creators can switch into the Creativity Program from the TikTok Creator Fund, a pool of $1 billion, which pays out eligible creators based on a creator’s share of the platform’s overall views. That fund was first announced in 2020.

In early 2022, creators expressed frustration with the Creator Fund due to its finite amount of money, from which creators can earn. Some creators previously advocated for TikTok to switch to a YouTube-style model, from which they would earn revenue from advertisements on videos.

Other social media platforms have also tested the waters with paywall content as a tool for creators to earn money. In January 2022, Instagram announced it was testing out subscriber tools for stories, lives and badges.