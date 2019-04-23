Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 23, 2019, 9:12 PM UTC By Dylan Byers

President Donald Trump met with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Tuesday just hours after claiming the company had treated him poorly.

The 30-minute, closed-door meeting, which was confirmed by representatives from both the White House and Twitter, focused on "the health of the public conversation" on social media and ways to respond to the opioid crisis, according to a Twitter spokesperson.

Trump has been both a prolific user of Twitter and a vocal critic, suggesting at times, and without evidence, that Silicon Valley's social media giants have a bias against conservatives.

The meeting, which also included other Twitter executives and senior White House personnel, was prompted by an invitation from the White House.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump tweeted out a quote from Maria Bartiromo's show on Fox Business Network in which Daniel Ives, equity research managing director at investment firm Wedbush Securities, touted the president's positive impact on the company. Early on Tuesday, Twitter reported strong earnings and user growth, sending share prices up by more than 15 percent by the end of the day.

Trump also wrote that Twitter was "very discriminatory" and claimed it had made it harder for people to "sign on." In a subsequent tweet, Trump claimed his follower count would be higher if Twitter were not "playing their political games."

"No wonder Congress wants to get involved — and they should," Trump wrote.

After the meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Trump tweeted a photo of himself in the Oval Office with Dorsey.

"Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general," he wrote. "Look forward to keeping an open dialogue!"

CORRECTION (April 23, 2019, 5:48 p.m. ET): An earlier version of this article incorrectly attributed a quote about the president's impact on Twitter. It was Wedbush Securities Managing Director Daniel Ives, not Fox Business Network anchor Maria Bartiromo.