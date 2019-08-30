Breaking News Emails
By Janelle Griffith
The official Twitter account of Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of the social media platform, was hacked on Friday.
One of the first tweets sent from his "compromised" account was the N-word. Another, sent minutes later, praised Hitler.
Dorsey has more than 4.2 million followers.
"We're aware that @Jack was compromised and investigating what happened," the platform's official communications handle tweeted minutes later.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.