Twitter employees can work from home forever, CEO says

Twitter will allow employees to work from home for as long as they want.

Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey told his employees Tuesday that many of them will be allowed to work from home in perpetuity, even after the coronavirus pandemic ends, according to a Twitter spokesperson.

In an email, first obtained by BuzzFeed News, Dorsey said it was unlikely that Twitter would open its offices before September and that all in-person events would be cancelled for the remainder of the year.

Twitter's new policy comes as businesses across the nation are struggling to adapt to social distancing guidelines and rethinking how they will operate in a post-pandemic world.

Major tech companies like Facebook, Google and Microsoft were early to move to a work-from- home model and have also been the most cautious in planning for moving employees back into the office.

Google has told employees that the vast majority of them will work from home until 2021, though some employees will return in early summer. Facebook will similarly start to reopen offices after the July 4 weekend but will let employees who are able to work from home do so until next year.

The long-term work-from-home policies of these companies stands in stark contrast to much of the rest of the country, where states are slowly easing lockdown restrictions. Governors in several states, including California, where Twitter, Facebook and Google are based, have already started a phased reopening of their economies.