Twitter API issue breaks links, images and a third-party app

Multiple features on Twitter experienced temporary issues Monday, as users reported problems with broken links, images and at least one third-party app.

The impacted features appeared to rebound back to normal about an hour after the outages were first reported.

When clicking on a link posted to Twitter, users said they were shown a black window with text that stated, "Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint." The same message appeared when an NBC News reporter attempted to use Tweetdeck, a third-party platform that connects to Twitter accounts.

The phrase "Twitter API" began trending as the issue began affecting users.

NBC News observed a steep drop-off in user visits to news articles from Twitter starting just before 11:45 a.m. ET. The ability to embed tweets into NBC News articles also appeared to be disrupted.

Some users also reported issues viewing or uploading images on Twitter. NetBlocks, a digital watchdog organization that tracks internet outages, tweeted confirmation that Twitter was experiencing widespread issues.

"Confirmed: Twitter is currently experiencing international slowdowns and outages affecting many users, also impacting image and video content; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering #TwitterDown," NetBlocks tweeted.

Twitter Support said in a tweet that some features were "may not be working as expected right now."

"We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences," Twitter Support said. "We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed."

Elon Musk, Twitter’s owner and CEO, tweeted that the issues would be fixed.

"This platform is so brittle (sigh). Will be fixed shortly," Musk tweeted in response to another user.

Musk later added: "A small API change had massive ramifications."

Last month, Twitter users were temporarily unable to post to the service in what was considered the most widespread outage since Musk's takeover of the platform.

Musk reached a deal in April last year to purchase Twitter for $44 billion, but didn't officially take control until October. The company conducted layoffs almost immediately, terminating roughly 3,700 employees just days later.