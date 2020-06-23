Twitter gives workers day off to vote in national elections

Twitter says it will give its U.S. employees Election Day off going forward and employees around the world paid time off to vote in national elections.

The San Francisco company said that if employees don’t have enough time to vote outside of working hours in their country, it it will compensate them for the time it takes to do so.

Twitter stressed though that employees responsible for election-related work, including the security of its service, will continue to work on these days.

The move comes after Twitter announced that it will make June 19, or Juneteenth, the day commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., a paid holiday.

"Given the importance of voting, going forward all national election voting days that take place on a weekday will be a paid day off. Since the US presidential election falls on a work day (November 3), we will plan to close all US offices on that day," the company said in an email sent to employees.

“For all other elections, if you do not have enough time outside of working hours to vote or your country doesn’t already have a process in place to address this, you should take the time you need to do so and you will be compensated for the time off," the email continued.