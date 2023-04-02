A day after Twitter was supposed to begin removing verified check marks from accounts that would not pay for the platform’s new subscription service, many verified accounts appear to have kept their check marks — except for The New York Times.

The newspaper's main account, which has 54.9 million followers, no longer had a check mark as of Sunday. Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted early Sunday that the publication's page would lose the verification symbol — the only public indicator of an account’s legitimacy — after the Times announced it wouldn't pay to keep it.

Musk's announcement came in response to a Twitter user, DogeDesigner, who posted a tweet at 12:25 a.m. EST Sunday saying, "New York Times says It Won’t Pay For Twitter Verification," accompanied by a laughing emoji and a meme featuring the Times' logo and Musk saying, "See, no one cares!"

Musk responded to that tweet two minutes later, saying, "Oh ok, we’ll take it off then."

He followed up that tweet with two others about 45 minutes later disparaging The New York Times, including one that called their reporting "propaganda" and another that said "their feed is the Twitter equivalent of diarrhea."

Twitter announced earlier this month that it would begin winding down its former free verification system on Saturday, removing the check marks from accounts that the company had previously determined were authentic and in the public interest. But many verified accounts still had their check marks as of Sunday afternoon.

Some of the Times’ other Twitter accounts — including New York Times World, NYT Science and New York Times Opinion — also retained their verified check marks as of Sunday afternoon.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

In a statement provided to NBC News, a spokesperson for the Times said the company does not plan to pay the monthly fee to keep check marks on any of its institutional Twitter accounts, and that it would not reimburse reporters who want to keep check marks on their personal accounts “except in rare instances where this status would be essential for reporting purposes.“

The spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment about Musk’s tweets disparaging the Times’ reporting or its Twitter feed.

The Times reported this week that the newspaper would not pay for check marks — but also reported that Twitter's top 500 advertisers and its 10,000 most-followed organizations that were previously verified would not need to pay for verification, citing an internal document. NBC News has not independently verified that reporting.

The New York Times is the 19th most-followed account on Twitter, according to the social media analytics tool SocialTracker.

Other major news organizations — including CNN, the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post, BuzzFeed, POLITICO and Vox — have also said they won't pay for check marks for their brand's accounts or those of most reporters, CNN reported this week. A spokesperson for NBC News did not immediately respond to a question about whether the company would pay for verified check marks for its own accounts or those of its reporters.

Twitter's check marks, which were free, now cost $8 a month for individuals through Twitter Blue, a subscription service the company launched last year. Organizations including businesses, nonprofits or government institutions would need to pay $1,000 a month to keep their check marks.

Users who pay under the new program will get benefits including showing up higher in replies and appearing in Twitter’s “For You” feed, which recommends tweets for users.

Musk has described Twitter Blue as a way to boost revenue and fend off trolls and bots, but security experts fear it could exacerbate the spread of disinformation and impersonation, which it already has. It initially rolled out soon after Musk bought the social media giant in October, but was quickly pulled after impersonators flourished before being relaunched in December.

The service doesn’t require accounts to be notable or verified through formal identification, as it did previously; criteria now include being non-deceptive, active and older than 30 days.

Travis Brown, a programmer and former Twitter employee who tracks activity on the site through a grant from Germany’s nonprofit Open Knowledge Foundation, said that only about 3.6% of formerly verified accounts were signed up for Twitter Blue as of Sunday.

Musk has previously attacked the Times' reporting, along with other mainstream news outlets. In December, after the Times published a story highlighting new research from organizations that study online platforms showing that hate speech on Twitter had reached unprecedented levels after Musk bought the platform, Musk replied, "utterly false," though he did not provide any evidence to back up his claim.

Musk has previously said he bought the platform because he wanted it to be a "digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in healthy manner, without resorting to violence.”

In response to a Twitter user who asked early Sunday, "What are your favorite news sources at the moment?," Musk replied: "This."