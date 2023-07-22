Twitter is limiting number of daily direct messages for unverified users

Twitter announced that it is limiting the number of daily direct messages unverified users can send in an effort it says to reduce spam.

The change went into effect Friday, according to a message on the Help Center. To increase the number of daily messages allowed, the social media company is prodding users to subscribe to Twitter Blue, a subscription service the company launched last year.

Among the benefits of it, users who pay will show up higher in replies and appear in Twitter’s “For You” feed, which recommends tweets for users. Elon Musk has described Twitter Blue as a way to boost revenue and fend off trolls and bots.

Last week, the company said that starting July 14 it was adding a message setting that would send messages from a person the user follows to their primary inbox. Messages from verified users that the person doesn't follow would be sent to the request inbox. Twitter Support said since the change there has been a 70 percent reduction in the number of spam messages showing up in users' private inbox.

"This work is ongoing, and we’ll continue to make changes to fight spam to make Twitter better for everyone," a tweet Friday night read.