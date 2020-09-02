Twitter removes video from Trump tweet after complaint from 'Electric Avenue' singer

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Twitter removed a video from one of President Donald Trump's tweets on Tuesday after it received a copyright complaint from Eddy Grant, the musician whose hit song "Electric Avenue" appears in the video.

Twitter spokesperson Nick Pacilio confirmed to NBC News that the video had been taken down in response to a copyright complaint, per company policy.

Byers Market Newsletter Get breaking news and insider analysis on the rapidly changing world of media and technology right to your inbox. This site is protected by recaptcha

It is at least the third time in as many months that Twitter has been forced to remove media content from the president's Twitter account due to violations of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, or DMCA.

The move comes after Grant sued Trump and his campaign on Tuesday, accusing them of "willfully and wrongfully" infringing on his copyrights. Grant's lawyer also issued a cease and desist letter to the campaign two weeks ago.

The video in question features an animation in which a "Trump/Pence" train barrels through a vacant town, followed by Joe Biden on a pump trolley. The audio features remarks Biden made in 2017, referring to kids rubbing his leg hair and jumping on his lap, over Grant's hit song from 1982.

The video, which Trump tweeted on Aug. 12, had been viewed nearly 14 million times before Twitter took it down on Tuesday night.

Twitter has been playing whack-a-mole with the president's tweets in recent months. In July, it removed a picture from a Trump tweet after it received a DMCA complaint from the New York Times. Trump had used the photo, which was taken by a Times photographer, to promote his re-election campaign.

In June, both Twitter and Facebook removed a manipulated video from Trump's accounts that showed a black toddler running away from a white toddler, and a fake CNN chyron suggesting the baby was racist. In that instance, it was one of the children's parents who filed the copyright claim.