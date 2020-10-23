OAKLAND, Calif.—A California state appellate court on Thursday upheld a lower court’s ruling that there was an "overwhelming likelihood” Uber and Lyft had misclassified their drivers as contractors rather than employees in violation of a landmark state law.

The 74-page ruling, which was issued Thursday by the First Appellate District court in San Francisco, affirmed the August preliminary injunction granted by Judge Ethan Schulman of the San Francisco County Superior Court.

The ruling is unlikely to have any immediate effect on either company’s services given the ruling will be put on hold for at least 60 days. Uber and Lyft can still ask that the decision be reviewed by the California Supreme Court, which can decide whether or not to hear the case.

Schulman found that the ride-share giants have likely run afoul of AB5 and the 2018 California Supreme Court decision upon which it is based. In that case, known as Dynamex, workers are assumed to be employees unless all parts of a three-part test are met. The AB5 law was drafted to enshrine this court decision into state law.

This case was brought by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, along with the city attorneys from San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego, and accuses the companies of violating AB5. If a court ultimately rules against the companies, Uber and Lyft could potentially owe huge penalties and substantial restitution to California drivers.

The ruling may be undermined by Proposition 22, a California state ballot measure the companies have been heavily pushing for months, which if passed, would grant them an exemption from AB5.

Neither Uber nor Lyft immediately responded to NBC News’ request for comment.