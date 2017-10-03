Uber had a bit of corporate housekeeping to deal with on Tuesday as the company looks to correct course after a choppy year.

On Tuesday, Uber's new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, met with London's transport commissioner to discuss reversing last month's decision to ban the ride-hailing company's license in the city. Transport for London said in a statement last month that "Uber's approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications."

Khosrowshahi's meeting in Uber's biggest European market comes the same day the company's board of directors is set to meet and reportedly discuss proposals that would limit the power of rogue ex-CEO Travis Kalanick.

Dara Khosrowshahi attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho on July 13, 2012. Paul Sakuma / AP file

Related: Can Companies Like Uber, Equifax Find Redemption After Scandals?

In London, Khosrowshahi, who apologized last month for the company's past mistakes, struck a hopeful tone that Uber and London could strike a deal.

The meeting also comes as Jo Bertram, head of Uber's Northern Europe markets, announced she is leaving the company. Her departure was not related to the London license issue, according to reports.

After meeting with the transport commissioner, Khosrowshahi also spent time speaking with drivers who rely on Uber to make a living. As Uber goes through the appeals process, the company's 40,000 drivers will be able to continue operating in the city.

Great meetings in London, including w some of the drivers who rely on our app. Determined to make things right in this great city! pic.twitter.com/QLgqon30yT — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) October 3, 2017

Khosrowshahi's diplomatic approach is a departure from the oftentimes aggressive style used by Kalanick, his predecessor. The Uber co-founder resigned from his position as CEO in June after mounting pressure from the company's board of directors. However, he's already shown he's not letting go without a fight.

Last week, Kalanick used his right to fill two vacant board seats, appointing former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns and former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain.

The two new appointments came as a "complete surprise" to Uber and the board of directors, and were a "highly unusual" move, according to an internal letter from Khosrowshahi to employees obtained by Recode.

"That is precisely why we are working to put in place world-class governance to ensure that we are building a company every employee and shareholder can be proud of," Uber said in a statement.

His right to fill those seats is currently being challenged in a lawsuit filed by Benchmark, an early investor that owns 13 percent of Uber. Benchmark, which wants Kalanick off the board, alleges he "fraudulently" obtained the power in 2016 to name three additional members to the company's board of directors. After Kalanick resigned in June, he appointed himself to one of those seats.

Benchmark said it never would have granted Kalanick control over the additional seats had it been aware of the "gross mismanagement of Uber and several other significant matters," according to the complaint.

Uber declined to comment ahead of Tuesday's meeting. A representative for Kalanick did not immediately return an NBC News request.