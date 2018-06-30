What is 'Fortnite'?: A look at the video game that has become a phenomenon

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

If there’s a gamer in your household, you’ve likely heard of “Fortnite,” the multiplayer phenomenon that’s taken over the world — and the news cycle.

The game burst onto the scene in late 2017 and is now one of the most successful video games ever. Here’s what you need to know:

What is “Fortnite” and where did it come from?

“Fortnite” was published by North Carolina-based studio Epic Games and released in “early access” form last summer. That means it’s technically still in development, even though you can purchase it now for $59.99. The game is what’s known as an open-world survival game, in which players collect resources, make tools and weapons, and try to stay alive as long as possible.

The game is set on modern-day Earth, but most of humanity has disappeared. One of the game’s core mechanics is collecting materials to build protective fortifications.

A few months after its initial launch, Epic Games dropped “Fortnite Battle Royale,” a free mode using assets and gameplay elements from the main game in which 100 people square off against each other in a fight for survival — with the last living player crowned the winner.

This is when “Fortnite” really started to take off — 10 million people were playing within weeks of its release. The battle royale mode is what remains incredibly popular and what most people are talking about when they talk about “Fortnite.”

How big is it?

It’s huge. Epic Games has been quiet about the total number of players, but we know that as of January “Fortnite” had around 45 million active players across all platforms and that number is only going to go up, especially with the recent release of the game on Nintendo’s popular Switch console.

And that still doesn’t even account for the many people who tune in just to watch others play on streaming sites like Twitch and YouTube. There’s something distinctly watchable about this battle royale; its art style, mechanics and fanbase provide endless entertainment, and even celebrities like Drake are getting in on the action.

If “Fortnite” is mostly free, does that mean it’s going to run out of money?

Not anytime soon, that’s for sure. “Fortnite” gets a large chunk of its revenue from microtransactions (small purchases to buy in-game currency) — it’s making over $300 million a month at this point.

Microtransactions are in-game purchases that cost real money in exchange for in-game currency, which can be used to buy various items and skins (slang for how a player looks in the game). Even if a decent portion of players are only chipping in $10 or $20 for some V-Bucks (the game's currency), that adds up to a lot of money when you consider the player base of the game.