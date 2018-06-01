Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Most days, Akhil George spends a few hours trying to hack companies from his home in Bangalore, India.

And he is paid well for his efforts.

George, 20, is what is known as a “white hat” hacker — someone who helps companies test their security systems to guard against intrusions from hackers with more nefarious motives. Over the past year, he has privately submitted 70 software bugs through so-called bug bounty programs, which offer cash rewards for each flaw found.

George is one of an increasing number of young, self-taught hackers in India who are making thousands of dollars through bug bounty programs, often more than they could make in a traditional 9-to-5 job.

Cybersecurity is already big business. Companies are projected to spend $96 billion on digital safeguards in 2018, according to the market research firm Gartner. Bug bounty programs, also called vulnerability rewards programs, are just one part of that industry, but it is one that offers the opportunity for individuals to hone their skills and make money.

Most major tech companies have their own bounty programs and have paid millions of dollars to ethical “white hat” hackers. Google recently awarded a teenager in Uruguay $36,000 for finding a bug.

Hackers can operate from anywhere in the world, with a majority of payouts being made in the U.S., according to a new report from Bugcrowd, a bug bounty platform used by MasterCard, Western Union, Twilio and dozens of other companies.

The U.S. may have the most participants in bounty programs, but hackers in India are submitting the most vulnerabilities, accounting for 30 percent of the submissions Bugcrowd reviewed last year, according to the report. That indicates that Indian hackers are finding the smaller bugs that are often missed by their American counterparts.