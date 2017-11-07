Tech titans Facebook, Google, and Twitter have been roundly criticized by lawmakers for their role in allowing American voters to be swayed by Russian propaganda before and during the U.S. presidential election — yet the question remains as to who should prevent such influence in the future. And such a responsibility won't come cheap, or easy. For a company such as Twitter, which has yet to even turn a profit, absorbing the costs of self-regulation could be debilitating.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg already noted that his company's investments in security will impact its profitability. Facebook is planning to double its spending next year, and a portion of those costs will be spent on bolstering its security operations such as adding another 10,000 people and increasing efforts around technological solutions.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., right, with Reps. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, center, and Denny Heck, D-Wash., questions Facebook's General Counsel Colin Stretch, Twitter's Acting General Counsel Sean Edgett, and Google's Senior Vice President and General Counsel Kent Walker, about the Russian ads during a House Intelligence Committee task force hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Nov. 1, 2017. Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

But while Facebook reported $10.3 billion in revenue this past quarter, Twitter lost $21 million.

"They [Twitter] do have more limitations than the other companies, and one reason they haven’t done a lot in the past is with the pressure from Wall Street to grow users to increase revenue," a former Twitter employee told NBC News.

"If the choice is between spending money on things that will drive revenue or spend money on things that make policymakers happy but have no impact on the end user, they prioritized shareholder responsibility," the person said.

The cost of compliance

Experts agree that dealing with this problem will undoubtedly come at a cost to these companies. After Facebook's blockbuster earnings report, the company's stock was down 2 percent on the news that Facebook will ramp up its spending for 2018.

And while Facebook and Google certainly have the money to hire more staff to make a dent in the problem, Twitter is facing more of a challenge. It's worth $14.57 billion — a sliver of Facebook's $520 billion, and a galaxy behind Google parent company Alphabet's whopping $719.45 billion valuation.

Yet what Twitter lacks in resources, it compensates with its responses: It has often been the first to announce new measures to self-regulate, and last month introduced an Advertising Transparency Center, where people can see who's behind an ad, why they were targeted, and what other ads the person is running. Political advertising will also be clearly labeled with who is paying for it. Facebook followed suit a few days later, announcing similar measures. Google also said it would identify who is behind a political ad.

The self-regulation comes as Congress is considering the Honest Ads Act, which would require broadcast-style disclosures on political advertisements.

"We can't have foreign involvement," Darrell West, founding director of the Center for Technology Innovation at Brookings, told NBC News. "There will be costs to the companies — but they have to protect the integrity of the system."