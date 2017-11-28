Much of the discussion on net neutrality has centered on the giant internet service providers and their quest to overturn the Obama-era rules, arguing they have stifled innovation and investment.

But small internet service providers, which are not just an alternative — but sometimes the only choice — for rural Americans, are split on whether net neutrality rules should be gutted.

Just 17 broadband providers serve 93 percent of the U.S. population, according to the Federal Communications Commission, leaving it up to 3,000 other companies — many of which are small, "mom and pop" operations — to serve the remaining population.

