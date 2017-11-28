Much of the discussion on net neutrality has centered on the giant internet service providers and their quest to overturn the Obama-era rules, arguing they have stifled innovation and investment.
But small internet service providers, which are not just an alternative — but sometimes the only choice — for rural Americans, are split on whether net neutrality rules should be gutted.
Just 17 broadband providers serve 93 percent of the U.S. population, according to the Federal Communications Commission, leaving it up to 3,000 other companies — many of which are small, "mom and pop" operations — to serve the remaining population.
Bowles is a supporter of the "bright line rules" and said she believes Congress should pass legislation to make them enforceable — but it's not the FCC's job.
"The biggest favor the FCC can do for the American consumer is to force the companies to be transparent," she said.
As a Tier 2 internet service provider, Aristotle does business with larger, Tier 1 networks to expand its services. Aristotle plans to continue operating as usual — without ever blocking, throttling, or offering paid prioritization, she said. If a company Aristotle does business with chooses to engage in paid prioritization, it could have an effect on Aristotle's business.
"I have concerns about how much this frees up the large internet service providers to play that game," Bowles said. However, if the proposal passes according to plan, those companies would have to disclose when they engage in practices such as paid prioritization.
This would then allow Bowles to take her business to a partner who doesn't do these things — keeping the experience reliable, consistent and affordable for consumers, whom she said are her number one priority.
"This is a highly competitive environment and unless you are in rural America, where there are no choices... then you have a choice," Bowles said. "This puts the power in the hands of the consumer to make an informed choice. That is why the internet has worked up to now."
